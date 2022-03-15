SubscribeSign In
Nick Deaver Jes Deaver Architecture transformed a derelict 1930s cottage in the heart of Austin into a modern residence for a retired couple. The quirky storybook structure features a steel and wood carport and rear arbor, a screened porch, a 28ft cantilevered concrete bench, and cypress wood details throughout, such as sinker cypress sills and ledges made from logs reclaimed in rivers and swamps. The design feels at one with the landscape, with room-sized terraces overlooking the grounds and gardens. Inside, rough wood transitions to soft white gallery walls with clean, curated lighting.
OFFBeat by Nick Deaver Jes Deaver Architecture is one of nine cleverly designed homes featured in the 2024 AIA Austin Home Tours lineup.
To install Charles Willson’s prefab house, Stillwater Dwellings lifted the structure over an existing barn on the one-acre property. Willson, who is often on the road, wired the house with the latest in smart technology.
In Seattle, two architects from Office of Ordinary Architecture purchased a 1979 townhouse designed by Milton Stricker. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Daniel Ash revamped the patio and built under-deck storage.
Designed by Prinz and Brooks, the 6,400-square-foot Hayes-Bernstein Residence has only had two owners in nearly seven decades.
An outdoor breezeway between the storage shed and the main house is ideal for outdoor dining.
Floor plan of Manhattan Beach A-Frame by Studio MacDonald Libit
This multilevel home is perched on a spacious lot, surrounded by pristine countryside, in the hills above Épinal, France.
The studio opens out to a large verandah, which features a six-foot-long vintage French trough sink. The creative couple use it for soaking willow prior to weaving and washing out cyanotype prints. “We had an epic search for the right sleepers for the verandah,” says Miriam. “Eventually, we found some Jarrah sleepers. Our daughter is called Jarrah and it’s an Australian timber, so it felt right.”
A light-filled extension by Tom Turner Architects nods to the history and craft of a 17th-century home.
Ensconced in its site, the home is set well out of view from the street.
Terrestre is a solar-powered retreat in Oaxaca’s Punta Pájaro from boutique hotel developer Grupo Habita.
The three arms of the Apfel House stretch out to catch the best views of Ranco Lake and the Andes Mountains.
In 2020, Isabel and David Yahng bought their Portland house, which was originally designed by architect Saul Zaik in 1963.
