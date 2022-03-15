Architects
Nick Deaver Jes Deaver Architecture transformed a derelict 1930s cottage in the heart of Austin into a modern residence for a retired couple. The quirky storybook structure features a steel and wood carport and rear arbor, a screened porch, a 28ft cantilevered concrete bench, and cypress wood details throughout, such as sinker cypress sills and ledges made from logs reclaimed in rivers and swamps. The design feels at one with the landscape, with room-sized terraces overlooking the grounds and gardens. Inside, rough wood transitions to soft white gallery walls with clean, curated lighting.
The studio opens out to a large verandah, which features a six-foot-long vintage French trough sink. The creative couple use it for soaking willow prior to weaving and washing out cyanotype prints. “We had an epic search for the right sleepers for the verandah,” says Miriam. “Eventually, we found some Jarrah sleepers. Our daughter is called Jarrah and it’s an Australian timber, so it felt right.”
245 more saves