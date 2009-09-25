Architect Peter Cohen's Floor Plans

In addition to the wonderful letters architect Peter Cohen sent to Editor Aaron Britt while he was working on a feature story on his home, Maison Amtrak, he also sent in drawings of the four other spine-and-module houses he's designed over his career. The first was from 1961 and the most recent from this decade. His draftsmanship is as fine as his letters, and Britt finds himself to be very happy to share them with Dwell's usually floorplan-hungry readership.