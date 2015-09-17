An Ode to the Stool 60 by Alvar Aalto

It's hard to conceive of a simpler, warmer, more efficient design: Alvar Aalto's Stacking Stool (model 60)—designed in 1933—consists of a single surface supported by three legs, each a single piece of bent wood. This curved leg means the stool has no traditional furniture joints and can easily be mass produced (three screws connect each leg to the base). Moreover, its dimensions allow the stool to be infinitely stackable with other Stool 60s. As a pioneering design of modern wood furniture, we salute the humble Stacking Stool (model 60) with six examples of its use in contemporary homes.

