An Inside Look at the Efficient Monogram Modern Prefab

The Monogram Modern Home is continuing its tour across the country. After stops in Portland, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Austin, it will travel to Dallas on August 21st-22nd and then Boston on September 11th-12th. Needing to feel comfortable in hot climates and withstand lots of foot traffic on the tour, the material choices in the prefab home, designed by Chris Pardo for Method Homes, were extremely important. Here, we break down the key materials in the structure.