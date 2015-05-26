An Inside Look at How Public Spaces Can Be Redesigned for Resiliency

What if there were a way to build public spaces to proactively prevent damage from natural disasters while making communities safer and happier? That's exactly the thought behind resilient design, a movement that focuses on creative solutions that promise to make day-to-day life better for us all.

As natural disasters such as Hurricane Katrina and Superstorm Sandy have shown the vulnerability of our cities, architects and designers are increasingly looking to build with resiliency in mind. Learn more about resilient design at Dwell on Design Los Angeles with the panel Building for Resiliency, featuring Adrian Benepe of The Trust for Public Land and Randy Fiser of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), who will discuss the ways smart design can tackle one of the biggest issues of our time. Along with the ways that urban planning can strengthen an area’s ability to sustain climate challenges, Benepe and Fiser will look at the ways green infrastructure and thoughtful design can benefit cities—and their residents—in general.