An Entertaining Renovation That Can Host Beach Parties for Days

A family’s Laguna Beach home features an expansive open-air entertainment space for the masses.

Jeff and Tamara Deckey love a good dinner party. So when the couple found their Laguna Beach home, they renovated the house into an expansive and versatile space for entertaining. Designed by Laidlaw Schultz Architects, the couple sought to incorporate aspects of the old house. “Architecturally we were able to simplify the home’s form–creating an archetypal gable, clad in the same copper as the roofing for the primary wing of the residence. This gesture at once captures the essence of the cascading hillside, and homes beyond, while drawing our attention to the picturesque valley in the distance.” Craig Schultz of Laidlaw Schultz says.