Alma: Handmade Chocolates From Portland

The word “Alma” has particular significance for chocolatier Sarah Hart. In Latin, the term means “to nourish;” in Spanish, it means “soul.” The word also happens to be Hart’s grandmother’s name, making it the perfect moniker for the Portland-based chocolate shop she opened in 2005. With ingredients sourced consciously and purposefully from the Pacific Northwest, Hart’s now famous chocolates pay delicious homage to their namesakes. This holiday season, we’re thrilled to partner with Alma to bring you an exclusive collection of West Elm + Alma confections, available in our stores and online. To celebrate this partnership, we decided to share a sneak peek—a golden ticket, if you will!—at Alma’s Portland shop. Portland-based photographer Christiann Koepke documented the space and the results are beautiful. Check out all of the photos below!