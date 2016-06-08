Albers Stools

The Albers Stool was originally designed as a sitting stool for the Josef and Anni Albers foundation gallery. The stool features a contrasting wood inlay for a refined aesthetic, and it can easily be used as a side table or as extra seating. The stool is available in Frijolillo wood, which is a hurricane-felled tropical old growth tree from Nicaragua, as well as Nogal wood, a tree often referred to as tropical walnut. Nogal is commonly used as a method of shading coffee plants, and is cut and replaced every 50 to 60 years.