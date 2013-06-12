Airy Attic Renovations

With a little ingenuity, attics under the eaves can be transformed into bright, light living spaces.

While attics are especially cozy in winter, a bright and airy renovation is more than possible, as these five homes illustrate. And why shouldn't they be filled with light? Attics are on the top floor, so capitalize on their proximity to daylight and accent with white paint, built-ins to manage clutter, clean paneling, and dormer windows to help the effect.