Airstream

Craving more adventure, a couple decide to make a radical life change by becoming full-time Airstream residents and renovators.
Modern white IKEA cabinetry and stainless steel counters give the kitchen a sleek vibe, while the Tiffany-blue upper cabinetry is a nod to the past.
Load-bearing drawers pull out from under the sofa, allowing the lounge to transform into a full bed that can sleep two adults. The drawers and cubbies underneath house their solar batteries, blankets, and other miscellaneous items. Above the lounge, a shelf displays the couple’s decorative items. And for movie nights, they place a projector on the shelf and hang a screen in front of the couch.
After purchasing a decrepit 1971 Airstream Sovereign for less than $5,000, Seattle-based couple Natasha Lawyer and Brett Bashaw completed a DIY overhaul of the 200-square-foot trailer for approximately $22,000. The daybed area in the front of the Airstream transitions into a small kitchen with a bathroom, while a sleeping area with a king-size bed occupies the rear.
The Airstream's meeting area is marked by an Eero Saarinen-designed Tulip table.
A neutral color scheme and wood elements give the trailer a cozy, rustic feel.
A neutral color palette is combined with wood flooring and cabinetry to provide warmth in the airy interior space.
Brandon and Gabi Fox—a husband-and-wife team of photographers— transformed a 1972 Airstream Overlander into a mobile live/work studio that lets them fulfill their life-long passions through an unconventional lifestyle. The Seattle-based couple run their photography business out of the renovated Airstream, traveling the country to shoot weddings and elopements.
After: The countertops are made from three-quarter-inch oak plywood stained “Weathered Oak” and coated with polycrylic.
When traveling couple Nate and Taylor Lavender were dating and living in Florida, they purchased a 34-foot, 1992 Airstream, which they renovated and affectionately named Augustine the Airstream (after the city of St. Augustine, Florida, where they found her on Craigslist).
Custom-built L-Shaped sofas are upholstered in Pindler exclusive fabrics. Throw blankets add an extra layer of warmth and coziness.
