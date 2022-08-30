Craving more adventure, a couple decide to make a radical life change by becoming full-time Airstream residents and renovators.
After spending an adventurous summer traveling in a van with their dog, Richmond, Virginia–based couple Grace Kuhn and David Phinney wanted to take their van life adventures to the next level with an Airstream trailer.
Armstrong decorated the space with vintage tchotchkes and furnishings to give the trailer a cohesive retro look.
Sliding walls wallpapered with Pimpernell by William Morris separate the bathroom from the lounge/sleeping space.