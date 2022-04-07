SubscribeSign In
o
Collection by Oliver Smith

Airstream

View 5 Photos
A door frame was preserved as "a sculptural memory piece," Sara Imhoff says, after a wall separating the old kitchen from a small dining room was demolished. The countertops and backsplash are by Caesarstone.
A door frame was preserved as "a sculptural memory piece," Sara Imhoff says, after a wall separating the old kitchen from a small dining room was demolished. The countertops and backsplash are by Caesarstone.
Floor plan of Tuba by Mountain Modern Airstream
Floor plan of Tuba by Mountain Modern Airstream
Bedroom
Bedroom