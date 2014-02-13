AIANY Releases Winning Designs for Queens Greenway Project

The New York Chapter of the American Institute of Architects has announced the winners of a design competition for a vertical gateway to a 3.5-mile stretch of abandoned railway in central Queens. The ultimate goal for the QueensWay, as it is called, is to transform this stretch of Rockaway Rail Line tracks into an elevated pedestrian and bicycle greenway connecting the neighborhoods of Rego Park, Richmond Hill, and Ozone Park. The effort is being led by the Trust for Public Land in cooperation with the Friends of the QueensWay and the City of New York. Click through the slideshow to view the winning designs, which will be the subject of an exhibition opening at the Center for Architecture in Manhattan on July 17, 2014.