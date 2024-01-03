Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
ADUs

Although it’s just 924 square feet, Maria and Louis Gabriel’s Los Angeles back house, designed by Jason Kerwin of OKB, packs in a lot of program, including a family room on the ground floor and an office and a guest suite upstairs. The siding is by James Hardie and the stairs are painted in Celluloid by Dunn-Edwards.
Deep blue-painted cement-board panels, an offset roof peak, and black window frames balance the rich brown Ipe wood of the deck and garden.
In the newly constructed volume, the living room of the ADU would double as an art gallery, connected to—or closed off from—the rest of the residential wing via a pocket door. Separate entrances to the gallery and living/sleeping zones would allow private access for a future renter or caregiver, or the couple’s adult children when they visited.
Wedged with precision between the existing garage and pool, the narrow new structure is only 13 feet wide.
Floor Plan of San Diego ADU by Modern Granny Flat
Floor Plan of St. Andrews ADU by Assembledge+
