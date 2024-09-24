A view of the enclosed outdoor deck just off the primary bathroom.
The new guest bath, clad in Zia Moonlight floor and wall tile, with a Caesarstone countertop
Bringing the outside in.
A large deck extends from the front of the home as well.
A bamboo “starter home” using concrete bamboo shear walls
Homes can be finished with plaster to create an additional moisture barrier.
Kawayan Collective, a cooperative in Dauin in the Philippines, produces panelized bamboo walls to build tiny homes that start at $15 a square foot.
The architects made low-cost updates to the bathrooms in the Victorian terraced house.
Black-and-white tiles infuse an otherwise minimalist bathroom with style.
The dining table, a vintage piece found on 2dehands.be ("The Belgian Craigslist,
The kitchen cabinets are painted in French Gray by Farrow & Ball, with a composite counter, Equipe tile backsplash, and Enamel wall lamps by Madam Stolz.
Walls are painted “Pueblo Matte” from PPG Paint.
Up close, this Carlo Scarpa couch had some wear that was almost refreshing to look at amongst the spic and span of most of the rest of the fair.
There's a pump beneath the sink so that the cabin has running water, and the electricity runs on a battery that the couple can take with them when they leave. The cabin is hard-wired for electricity for future use.
Chunky Arabescato Orobico Rosso Bas Stone lines the sink alcove, as well as custom white oak storage.
The design team updated the staircase with a shade of blue that echoes the heirloom cabinet (seen against the wall). The color is "Polaris Blue
The patio is a favorite spot for parties and for lounging on hot days.