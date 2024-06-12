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Perched at an elevation of 7,000 feet, this modern A-frame awaits in a remote location in California's Sierra National Forest. Fourteen miles above Bass Lake on the Sierra Vista Scenic Byway, this property is surrounded by meadows, secret swimming holes, and miles and miles of undiscovered hiking trails for a private Yosemite experience.
Architect Gabriele Mary Ann Schicketanz designed a modular compound in Carmel-by-the-Sea to house her son’s family and her own, offering a cost-effective alternative to the area’s $2–3 million homes. Placed on a nearly five-acre lot beneath old oaks, the project includes a three-bedroom main house, a freestanding ADU, and a site-built garage, all oriented for views and privacy.
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