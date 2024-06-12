Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by Stephanie Hawkins

ADU

View 283 Photos
Perched at an elevation of 7,000 feet, this modern A-frame awaits in a remote location in California's Sierra National Forest. Fourteen miles above Bass Lake on the Sierra Vista Scenic Byway, this property is surrounded by meadows, secret swimming holes, and miles and miles of undiscovered hiking trails for a private Yosemite experience.
Perched at an elevation of 7,000 feet, this modern A-frame awaits in a remote location in California's Sierra National Forest. Fourteen miles above Bass Lake on the Sierra Vista Scenic Byway, this property is surrounded by meadows, secret swimming holes, and miles and miles of undiscovered hiking trails for a private Yosemite experience.
The minimalist A-frame overlooks pristine alpine views.
The minimalist A-frame overlooks pristine alpine views.
All of the wood in the cabin is locally-sourced cherry, which they carried to the site by hand. "I literally spent two full days just carrying the lumber for the walls in,
All of the wood in the cabin is locally-sourced cherry, which they carried to the site by hand. "I literally spent two full days just carrying the lumber for the walls in,
Floor plan of Tiny Camp by Winkelman Architecture
Floor plan of Tiny Camp by Winkelman Architecture
Floor plan of Skoby Family Home
Floor plan of Skoby Family Home
To make the most of the design's small footprint, storage is integrated into the bed and the cabinetry doubles as shelving.
To make the most of the design's small footprint, storage is integrated into the bed and the cabinetry doubles as shelving.
The design evokes a classic Australian miner's cottage with gable roof, veranda, and
The design evokes a classic Australian miner's cottage with gable roof, veranda, and
Friso created this cabinet for the new Ikea PS 2026 collection. Its front is handmade with pine veneer.
Friso created this cabinet for the new Ikea PS 2026 collection. Its front is handmade with pine veneer.
Klumpen has a "power on
Klumpen has a "power on
On a nearly five-acre parcel near Carmel, California, architect Gabriele Mary Ann Schicketanz used modular units from Method Homes to create a custom residential property for herself and her son’s family.
On a nearly five-acre parcel near Carmel, California, architect Gabriele Mary Ann Schicketanz used modular units from Method Homes to create a custom residential property for herself and her son’s family.
Architect Gabriele Mary Ann Schicketanz designed a modular compound in Carmel-by-the-Sea to house her son’s family and her own, offering a cost-effective alternative to the area’s $2–3 million homes. Placed on a nearly five-acre lot beneath old oaks, the project includes a three-bedroom main house, a freestanding ADU, and a site-built garage, all oriented for views and privacy.
Architect Gabriele Mary Ann Schicketanz designed a modular compound in Carmel-by-the-Sea to house her son’s family and her own, offering a cost-effective alternative to the area’s $2–3 million homes. Placed on a nearly five-acre lot beneath old oaks, the project includes a three-bedroom main house, a freestanding ADU, and a site-built garage, all oriented for views and privacy.
Space saving solutions within the 235-square-foot cabins include custom furniture hacks like a fold-away dining table that conceals built-in shelving.
Space saving solutions within the 235-square-foot cabins include custom furniture hacks like a fold-away dining table that conceals built-in shelving.
The open-plan living area connects seamlessly with the modular unit, and is naturally lit by glass on three sides.
The open-plan living area connects seamlessly with the modular unit, and is naturally lit by glass on three sides.
Beams of morning sunlight fill the living area thanks to tall windows that run the length of the room.
Beams of morning sunlight fill the living area thanks to tall windows that run the length of the room.
The architects performed sun studies to find the perfect siting for their office — though with amazing views in every direction of the rolling landscape, there really was no wrong way to go.
The architects performed sun studies to find the perfect siting for their office — though with amazing views in every direction of the rolling landscape, there really was no wrong way to go.
This 450-square-foot apartment includes an origami-like desktop that unfolds to reveal a perforated-steel divider that allows the passage of computer cables hidden inside the office compartment. This transformer-like cabinet helps maximize limited square footage.
This 450-square-foot apartment includes an origami-like desktop that unfolds to reveal a perforated-steel divider that allows the passage of computer cables hidden inside the office compartment. This transformer-like cabinet helps maximize limited square footage.

263 more saves