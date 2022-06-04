Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
The thrill of a home renovation can quickly be diminished by unforeseen circumstances, stretched budgets, and other unexpected issues. The good news is that most of the time these problems can be mitigated, if not avoided entirely, by keeping an eye out for warning signals. Read on as we go through essential home renovation tips to consider before kicking off your own revamp.
One of the biggest challenges of the project was just finding solid ground to build upon. “We just dug and dug, nearly five meters down. It looked like an area of war,” says Gylfir.
The new house has five exits, including the huge sliding door from the living room to the open space where the hot tub waits. Even the bathroom has a door to the outside.
The ceiling lights are Wever and Ducré.
Timber slats line the ceiling, matching the wood tone of the floor and walls.
The sleeping loft can also be used as an additional seating area or workspace.
The oak countertops in the kitchen are the same as the flooring.
The new addition and old building were clad in the same red timber for a cohesive look.
A nib wall tiled in textured Nagoya Mosaic-Tile Co ceramic tiles from Academy Tiles is a low-maintenance choice for a busy family while still packing a visual punch.
A steel staircase connects the living room to the new second story while acting as a functional sculpture in the space. Cameron repurposed the timber paneling from another building site.
Located just 15 minutes from Downtown Portland, the historic home offers a convenient city escape. The landscaped exterior is a slice of low-maintenance paradise, presenting a lush turf lawn and an expansive concrete driveway.
Black House Farm, located in Hampshire, England, is currently listed for £6,250,000 (approximately $7,965,625 USD) by The Modern House.
Beyond the new addition, the undertaking also improved the existing 1980s brown brick home—reconfiguring the living, kitchen, and dining areas.
This thatch-roofed brick cottage in Nieby, Germany, was originally built by tenant farmers or crofters from a nearby estate in the late 1800s. It stands on a small triangular plot of land surrounded by barley fields and faces toward the Geltinger Birk nature reserve. The home’s street-facing facade was preserved and restored with only a minimal, black-steel dormer window belying the more substantial alterations which open onto the private rear yard. A subtle black-framed addition containing an oak-lined living space is tucked under the thatched roof and opens onto a sunken timber terrace while large picture windows are cut into the historic brick volume in areas which had been damaged from the previous additions.
