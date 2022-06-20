SubscribeSign In
Collection by Tara Hunt

Accessible Design

View 9 Photos
Fragrant blooms, such as the jasmine that climbs the studio/guesthouse, fill the garden. “Using aromatic plants is important to me, and ones that bloom at night were perfect for Sasha because she loves being outside at night,” Tierney says. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Tiles surrounding the pool are from Eco Outdoor.</span>
Tiles surrounding the pool are from Eco Outdoor.
In the shower, the slat wall feeds into a convenient bench.
In the shower, the slat wall feeds into a convenient bench.
Nero Marquina herringbone stone tile gives the guest bathroom a sense of weight while the ceiling, covered in reflective black acrylic, makes the small space feel infinite. The medicine cabinet is from Ikea.
Nero Marquina herringbone stone tile gives the guest bathroom a sense of weight while the ceiling, covered in reflective black acrylic, makes the small space feel infinite. The medicine cabinet is from Ikea.
The firm color-blocked the bathrooms, using peach dimensional tile here with terrazzo flooring.
The firm color-blocked the bathrooms, using peach dimensional tile here with terrazzo flooring.
Lined with marble, the ensuite bath includes a large glass shower and oversized soaking tub.
Lined with marble, the ensuite bath includes a large glass shower and oversized soaking tub.
A wet room for a client of short stature features a lowered, wall-hung toilet.
A wet room for a client of short stature features a lowered, wall-hung toilet.
The space also offers a built-in bench and a niche for crutches.
The space also offers a built-in bench and a niche for crutches.