A WEAPONS FACTORY IN BUDAPEST BECOMES A HOME

Posted by Caroline Williamson on 07.25.16 in Architecture, Interior Design, Main

A Weapons Factory in Budapest Becomes a Home FORWARDVIEW THE PHOTO GALLERY

A+Z Design Studio, run by architect and production designer Attila F. Kovács and his art director and stylist wife, Zsuzsa Megyesi, became their own clients when they converted a four-story building that was once a weapons factory, into their home. Located in the southern part of Budapest, Hungary, Loft 19, their tower-like home, and the large factory complex date back to around 1913-1915 and have become protected industrial buildings. The space is quite unusual but they’ve made it all their own creating the perfect blend of design from Kovács’ childhood years (1950s-60s) with a contemporary spin.