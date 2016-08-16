Collection by Design Milk
A Sophisticated, Brooklyn Apartment with a Bohemian Edge
When an old-school Brooklyn couple went from renting to buying a home with a baby on the way, they enlisted the help of id 810 Design Group to find a balance between sophistication and a bohemian style. Using items they already owned, an Eames chair, collected artwork, and an inherited Palm Beach-y table lamp, they crafted a stylish, but livable plan for this 4th floor apartment.
