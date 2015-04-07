A Slice of Scandinavian Design in the Catskills

A Norwegian couple crafts a contemporary cabin in Bovina, New York.

Originally from Norway, photographer Torkil Stavdal and nutritionist Jeanette Bronée brought a slice of their native Scandinavia to the Catskills when they collaborated with architect Kimberly Peck to design their dream home. “We wanted the feel of a New York loft and a modern house while also adapting the 'hygge' from the cabins we grew up with,” Bronee, a former interior decorator, says. The 1,945-square-foot residence blends rustic, industrial, and midcentury modern elements for a laid-back yet sophisticated look.