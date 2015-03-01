A Renovation Reconnects a House to its Louisiana Landscape

A modern makeover puts a Baton Rouge home in touch with its picturesque surroundings.

In a historic area of Baton Rouge, a growing family sought to expand their home and reconnect it to its beautiful natural surroundings. The original house, built in a traditional style, offered poor visual and physical access to the property’s numerous amenities: a pond, chicken coops, garden, a large oak tree, and extensive open landscape. The family asked the designers and builders of +one design & construction for easier movement between indoors and outdoors while crafting an open interior with contemporary features and comforts. Lastly, as the family frequently hosts guests for grilling and socializing, the renovation would have to entail a new outdoor kitchen and patio.