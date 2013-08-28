A Printer That Moves Down a Stack of Paper

In a re-imagination of the everyday printer, designer Mugi Yamamoto has created the Stack, a printer that is placed atop a pile of paper and moves down as it prints. Yamamoto developed the device as his diploma project at Ecole Cantonale D'Art Lausanne in Switzerland, where he studied industrial and product design. Thanks to a lot of trial and error in design and studying many modern-day printers, Yamamoto was able to remove the need for a paper tray. Instead, the Stack has a set of rubber wheels on the bottom that feed paper into the machine, effectively minimizing the amount of space the printer takes up. Given how much of our homes' countertops and desks are covered with gadgets, Yamamoto's Stack is an incredibly smart design that shows how technology can be sleek, effective and attractive. Currently, the Stack is still in prototype form, though Yamamoto says he is looking to work with companies to sell the machine.