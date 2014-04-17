A Prefab Home on Washington's Puget Sound

To build a home on a remote plot of land in Washington State, former Angelenos Amy Staupe and Christopher Roy commissioned Method Homes to construct a highly personalized prefab structure. "We had gone back and forth on prefab or custom so many times," Roy says. "A lot of the prefab we saw was either too expensive, didn't meet our needs, or it just didn't appeal to us. I had sort of given up on prefab, thinking that the market just wasn't ready for us yet." As he was driving on the freeway, Roy spotted a convoy of prefab modules and noticed that they were from Method Homes. "I thought, 'Hmmm… Maybe I ought'a give those guys another look,'" he says. The couple soon embarked on a year-long project to create a haven in the forest, which they documented in striking detail on ruralrebound.com. Staupe and Roy walk us through the finished product.