A Polish Factory is Reborn as a Stylish Tailoring Studio

Something interesting appears to be happening in Katowice, Poland. Last week, we profiled a design boutique that recently opened there. Now comes word that Poszetka, which trades in hand-sewn ties, pocket squares and foulards, has expanded its operation into a brick-and-mortar store that occupies a formerly abandoned sewing factory. The owner, Joanna Krajewska Godziek, hired the architect Grzegorz Layer to reconfigure the structure and redesign the approximately 1,100-square-foot interior into a modern showroom for Poszetka's bespoke wares.