A New Product Controls Your Smart Home with a Wave of Your Finger

Thanks to advanced image-recognition software, a new product called Singlecue can read the subtle movements of a single finger to dim the lights, change the channel, and more. Singelcue hit the market last week and promises to bring control of multiple smart (and old-fashioned) household devices—quite literally—at your finger tips.

Developed by eyeSight Technologies Ltd., a developer of machine vision and gesture-recongition software, Singlecue could consolidate control of multiple smart home systems with a single control: your finger. It retails for $199 (plus shipping) is available for purchase through their website.