A Low-Maintenance Landscape for a Midcentury Denver Home

Working with a strict budget, a team from Three Sixty Design reimagines a Denver yard.

Inspired by Eichler homes in California, the midcentury neighborhood of Krisana Park in South Denver, Colorado, is host to a house that was in need of an updated landscape that would pay homage to the area’s roots. Enter Nic Leggett of Three Sixty Design, who worked with his team to create a lo-fi landscape defined by Cor-Ten steel, river rock, and neon-green sedum.