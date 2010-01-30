A Look Inside V&A Pattern

London's Victoria and Albert Museum has opened up its extensive archives and published the fantastic V&A Pattern volumes. The first four hardcover editions in the series are William Morris, Indian Florals, Digital Pioneers, and The Fifties, and page after page feature prints, patterns, and color combinations. It's an amazing set and resource, as each has a disc with every image in high resolution for use in your own projects and decorative endeavors. Purchase the books individually or as a set at Amazon, and keep an eye out in June 2010 for the next additions to the series: Kiminis, Novelty Patterns, Secret Garden, and Owen Jones. We can't wait!