Collection by Zach Edelson
A Husband and Wife Duo Designing Beautiful Homewares in Rich South American Hardwoods
In our March issue, we explore how Argentine architects Nicolas Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento built a Buenos Aires home—filled with recycled materials—for themselves and their three young children. That thriftiness extends to Sarmiento, the toys and homewares business that Teresa founded: she uses wood leftover from NET, the furniture and design company where Nicolas works. Click through to see some of their products and learn more!