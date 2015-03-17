A Glimpse Into the Height of the Brazilian Modernist Movement

Two Brazilian modernists, Lina Bo Bardi and Roberto Burle Marx, are the feature of a new exhibition at New York's R & Company, opening March 24, 2015.

Lina Bo Bardi, a female designer who made a mark on the Brazilian modernist movement, produced minimal wood furniture, as well as public spaces—including the SESC-Pompéia Center in São Paulo. Meanwhile, Roberto Burle Marx was a renowned Brazilian landscape designer, who also produced brightly patterned textiles. These artworks, as well as Bo Bardi's rich furnishings, are paired together in a new exhibition, on view through April 30.