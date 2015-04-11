A Glass Addition Blends Right in at This London Victorian

A wraparound glass wall connects the first-level of this East London extension to the garden, and creates the appearance that the second-level floats on thin air.

In Hackney, East London, Cousins & Cousins Architects transformed a Victorian home, crafting an addition that is both inconspicuous and transformative. The extension, which houses a dining room on its first floor and a bedroom on its second, was built using bricks and windows repurposed from an earlier demolition. The most noticeable update is the addition's lower level, which features two floor-to-ceiling glass walls. Consequently, the dining area flows into the garden and light streams into the reconfigured kitchen-dining area. Thus, the impact of Cousins & Cousins’ addition greatly outstrips its modest footprint.