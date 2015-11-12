A Giant, 20-Module Prefab Perched Across a Coastal Site in British Columbia

An architect designs a daring home in scenic Western Canada.

This enormous modular home by Tony Robins of Vancouver-based AA Robins Architect was built in partnership with a prefabrication factory. Two-foot-wide steel beams were enlisted to support the 20-module home. The primary building’s wings frame Pacific Ocean views and wrap a private courtyard with an infinity-edge pool. Five bedrooms disperse in a U-shape, along a corridor punctuated by low, horizontal windows facing the courtyard. To unite the character of the site, built form, and interior spaces, Robins exerted control over all aspects of the project.