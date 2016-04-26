A-Frame Mirror

The simple but dynamic triangular shape of this mirror is what allows it to transcend the common household object. Designed to showcase the beautiful and prominent straight grains of the Douglas Fir frame, it leans on its apex at over 7ft tall standing firmly on any surface while maintaining a minimal footprint. The back of the mirror is painted a vibrant orange, which emanates a warm glow when reflected against a white wall. Bold and graphic, this mirror will captivate as it reflects.

86"H x 36"W x 3"D