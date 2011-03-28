From delightfully mismatched buttons to colorful spools of thread to vintage typewriter ribbon, a variety of small, unexpected collections can be found in charming little tins. Thanks to artist/illustrator Lisa Congdon’s A Collection A Day blog project, we can now find her brand spankin’ new book of the same title oh-so-appropriately packaged in a tactile and highly covetable collector’s tin too. Designed and published in collaboration with UPPERCASE’s Janine Vangool, the book is chock full of “voracious collector” Congdon’s nostalgic finds—organized into 365 artful collections. As Congdon’s personal creative challenge for 2010, she curated her inspired finds (vintage luggage tags, pink erasers from yesteryear, old matchbooks, and even dolls’ hands) into related compositions and posted them on her blog everyday for a year. In celebration of the book launch, Congdon’s collections and original artwork are on view now through April 17th at the Curiosity Shoppe in San Francisco. But for a peak inside the book and into the highly imaginative mind of its creator, check out the slideshow.