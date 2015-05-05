A Charming Renovation in Austin

It takes the right couple to find a dilapidated home and wholeheartedly believe it can be transformed into a dream property. That’s just what Ryan and Allison Burke did. Allison, an interior designer, and her architect husband, who is a partner of A Parallel Architecture, knew this particular East Austin, Texas, property had the potential of meeting their needs. “It was really disgusting,” Allison said honestly of the property’s state prior to the renovation. “[The former owners] smoked in the house for 60 years. The foundation was compromised, there wasn’t any insulation in the walls, and it was really dark.” The couple embarked on a complete gut renovation, working to open up the space and infuse a more modern aesthetic throughout. And to top it off, Ryan recently finished adding a second level to the home while Allison was pregnant with their daughter.