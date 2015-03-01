A Bright Office Addition in Cape Cod

An East Falmouth couple reached out to New York-based firm Present Architecture to create a bright home office in tune with their existing home and garden.

When Ann and Geoff Woolford decided to build an addition to their home in East Falmouth, Massachusetts, natural light and a modern architectural style were first and foremost in their minds. The couple’s existing home, a traditional Cape house built in 1996, lacked a home office space for Mr. Woolford, a Food Scientist at Ocean Spray. As a scientist and an avid gardener, he, along with his wife, longed for a space that felt uncluttered, light-filled, and connected to their garden outside. Enter Present Architecture, a New York City-based firm known for its innovative approach to connecting people to the built environment around them. Present helped the couple realize their dream home office: a modern interior space that referenced the rest of their home.