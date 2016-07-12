7 Chic Small-Space Storage Solutions

Ample storage is a luxury awarded to few. Whether you live in a small New York studio or a dainty beach cottage, cozy homes rarely brim with excess space. Those of us who bear the burden of little to no storage room take cluttervery seriously. From exploring the Marie Kondo method to scrutinizing small-space trends, no trick or hack is beneath us. We will go to great lengths to simulate a wide and empty space—while in fact everything is just cleverly concealed. Taking cues from our favorite rooms, we've investigated seven ways to increase your storage opportunities in kitchens and bathrooms, so you can maximize what space you do have—and do it in style. Get your drills ready because we're taking storage to new heights.