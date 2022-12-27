SubscribeSign In
The Quarry Sauna is a bespoke sauna built on the edge of a lake in a decommissioned quarry. The clients live in an oak timber frame home and wanted a sauna to match the architectural style of the main house.
An optional outdoor shower adds to the sauna experience, allowing users to rinse off before and after. A cold shower after a hot sauna has also been shown to improve blood flow. Out of the Valley can also create cold plunge pools for their saunas.
Most Out of the Valley saunas utilize an electric heater, with options ranging from budget to more premium HUUM models. There is also the option for wood fired heaters if the sauna is in a remote location and needs to be off-grid. “Wood fired options are a bit more work but having flames inside the sauna is very atmospheric,” says McKelvie.
The generous windows of the Hive Sauna are rounded to give the sauna a more organic appearance that complements its nature-inspired design.
The Hive Sauna is designed to disappear into a woodland, with a green roof, oversized timber shingle cladding, and large “punch-through” windows.
The Mountain Sauna features two tiers of benches arranged in an L-shape around the heater. The two levels offer more thermal range, with more heat on the upper level and a less intense heat on lower levels.
The Mountain Sauna is designed to be closer in its design to the Nomad Cabin range. It also features timber decks that can be used to relax on before or after a sauna.
The first Out of the Valley sauna was developed during the pandemic as interest in home saunas was surging. It was a simple adaptation of its popular Nomad Cabin, which is pictured here. Since then, saunas have become a key part of the company’s production schedule, with three different pre-designed models as well as the option for bespoke models.
The smallest Out of the Valley model is the Forest Sauna, which features two benches on either side of a heater and fits two people lying down or four to six people seated. A large window brings views of the surrounding landscape into the sauna. “The sauna experience is all about connection—to nature, to other people, and to yourself,” says McKelvie. “It’s also good for physical and mental health and people are becoming much more aware of that.”
