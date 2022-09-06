SubscribeSign In
Collection by Tadashi Suzuki

56

View 12 Photos
Framing sweeping mountainous views, the Kappe-designed pool, also original to the home, now features new equipment, plaster, tile, and coping.
Framing sweeping mountainous views, the Kappe-designed pool, also original to the home, now features new equipment, plaster, tile, and coping.
Original wood-clad walls and post-and-beam construction continue into the primary suite.
Original wood-clad walls and post-and-beam construction continue into the primary suite.
Complete with new appliances, the open kitchen overlooks the dining and living areas.
Complete with new appliances, the open kitchen overlooks the dining and living areas.
In the main living room, a restored stone fireplace sits sandwiched between large windows.
In the main living room, a restored stone fireplace sits sandwiched between large windows.
Set amongst native California Live Oak trees in the Verdugo Woodlands, the midcentury offers a quiet city escape, all while being conveniently located to downtown Los Angeles.
Set amongst native California Live Oak trees in the Verdugo Woodlands, the midcentury offers a quiet city escape, all while being conveniently located to downtown Los Angeles.