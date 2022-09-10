SubscribeSign In
Collection by Chelsea Ingram

511bath layout

View 30 Photos
The original home had no family bathroom, so it was essential to
The original home had no family bathroom, so it was essential to
"We worked closely with the clients to source all the 'accessories' for this project—lighting, hardware, and plumbing,
"We worked closely with the clients to source all the 'accessories' for this project—lighting, hardware, and plumbing,
The former closet was transformed by opening up the wall to the bedroom and adding a skylight above the bathtub. The light timber joinery and bright white surfaces enhance the feeling of light.
The former closet was transformed by opening up the wall to the bedroom and adding a skylight above the bathtub. The light timber joinery and bright white surfaces enhance the feeling of light.
“The overarching goal was that it feel effortless,” laughs Louis, “but it turns out that’s a lot of work.”
“The overarching goal was that it feel effortless,” laughs Louis, “but it turns out that’s a lot of work.”
In the angular primary bathroom, “there’s a lot of levels, there’s a lot going on,” says Carine. “ Plaster felt like a really natural element that went with the architectural style of the house, but then it also sort of neutralised the busyness of all the things that were going on.” Travertine parquet tiles line the floor.
In the angular primary bathroom, “there’s a lot of levels, there’s a lot going on,” says Carine. “ Plaster felt like a really natural element that went with the architectural style of the house, but then it also sort of neutralised the busyness of all the things that were going on.” Travertine parquet tiles line the floor.
The primary bathroom features brass fixtures and teak details that are accentuated by a smooth plaster finish. "The continuity of the finishes creates visual balance within the space," says Mac.
The primary bathroom features brass fixtures and teak details that are accentuated by a smooth plaster finish. "The continuity of the finishes creates visual balance within the space," says Mac.
The main bathroom, with a prominently placed soaking tub, is a restorative haven within the home. "My favorite part [of the home] is the bathtub, which has a clerestory window of the downtown skyline, and another window that looks out to see the Hollywood sign in the distance," shares Melanie. The luminous space features ceramic floor tile from Ceramic Technics in Ecco Mineral Stone 2.0, Wilsonart quartz counters in Rio Upano, and a white LED sconce by StudioM. The white oak vanity was custom designed by OPEN For Humans.
The main bathroom, with a prominently placed soaking tub, is a restorative haven within the home. "My favorite part [of the home] is the bathtub, which has a clerestory window of the downtown skyline, and another window that looks out to see the Hollywood sign in the distance," shares Melanie. The luminous space features ceramic floor tile from Ceramic Technics in Ecco Mineral Stone 2.0, Wilsonart quartz counters in Rio Upano, and a white LED sconce by StudioM. The white oak vanity was custom designed by OPEN For Humans.
The floor tile is the Trident Hex Blanco Encaustic by Merola Tile from Home Depot, and the wall tile is a dimensional subway tile by Artmore from Lowe’s. The rectangular tub is the Aqua Eden Jenny by Kingston Brass from Home Depot.
The floor tile is the Trident Hex Blanco Encaustic by Merola Tile from Home Depot, and the wall tile is a dimensional subway tile by Artmore from Lowe’s. The rectangular tub is the Aqua Eden Jenny by Kingston Brass from Home Depot.
Wooden beams show off the 18.5-tall ceiling in the master bathroom.
Wooden beams show off the 18.5-tall ceiling in the master bathroom.
Garden views can be enjoyed throughout the home—including in the bathroom.
Garden views can be enjoyed throughout the home—including in the bathroom.
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.

10 more saves