Complete with four private garden areas, the back and side yards offer an idyllic place for gathering and entertaining.
An original fireplace anchors one of the primary living spaces, while strategic skylights and glass doors ensure the interiors are consistently bathed in natural light.
Sliding glass doors extend the kitchen and dining area to the property's adjacent terrace.
Upon entry, guests can travel back in time thanks to the home's trove of preserved charm, including its wood-paneled walls and post-and-beam ceilings.
