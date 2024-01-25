2nd home
Shaw distinguishes the façade of the mudroom entry with Cor-Ten steel panels, then switches to vertically-oriented cedar plank siding for the rest of the tower building. The same siding is used on the gathering pavilion, which is attached to the tower by a covered boardwalk. “The metal starts off silvery then turns brown and the bright amber wood weathers to a soft gray,” Shaw notes. “A transference of color tones occurs during the aging process.”
The sprawling 5,200-square-foot residence by The Up Studio is sited in a fairly secluded and densely-wooded area of Old Westbury, New York, surrounded by mature oak and maple trees. The home’s front facade—with undulating gables and long, winding entry—is undeniably cinematic. In contrast to the traditionally-influenced front, the rear of the home embraces a more modern design sensibility. Rotated perpendicularly, the L-shaped configuration and wall of windows from Marvin maximizes natural light flowing into the home, and encourages unobstructed sightlines from the interior to the lush landscape outside.