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Collection by Malaika Tabors

27

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The lower level has an Elegant EL100 aluminum and glass garage door and horizontal siding painted the same color as the main house. The upper level has vertical siding with a bay window differentiated in forest green metal.
The lower level has an Elegant EL100 aluminum and glass garage door and horizontal siding painted the same color as the main house. The upper level has vertical siding with a bay window differentiated in forest green metal.
The primary bed sits at the end of the home’s row of “prisms” on the second level.
The primary bed sits at the end of the home’s row of “prisms” on the second level.
The homeowners loved the idea of bringing in warmth with wood details, so the team added a feature wall of clear cedar to anchor the utilitarian space. Hammer and Hand beautifully wrapped the pantry door in the same cedar for a uniform look. “They're such great craftspeople,” says Boyer of the contractor.
The homeowners loved the idea of bringing in warmth with wood details, so the team added a feature wall of clear cedar to anchor the utilitarian space. Hammer and Hand beautifully wrapped the pantry door in the same cedar for a uniform look. “They're such great craftspeople,” says Boyer of the contractor.
New custom walnut cabinetry syncs with the rest of the built-ins throughout the home, to create a pleasing rhythm in the open plan. The backsplash is Heath Ceramics tile, and the counter is Pental Quartz. Open shelves at the rear overlook a cozy den, and allow sightlines out the new windows at the front of the home.
New custom walnut cabinetry syncs with the rest of the built-ins throughout the home, to create a pleasing rhythm in the open plan. The backsplash is Heath Ceramics tile, and the counter is Pental Quartz. Open shelves at the rear overlook a cozy den, and allow sightlines out the new windows at the front of the home.
The interiors were conceived as a series of interconnected spaces that allow for flexible use while opening onto patios and terraces. Exposed polished concrete floors, kiri wood ceilings, and other natural materials help bridge indoor and outdoor areas. The stone hearth was brought from the central region of Córdoba, where a local artisan cut and chiseled it by hand.
The interiors were conceived as a series of interconnected spaces that allow for flexible use while opening onto patios and terraces. Exposed polished concrete floors, kiri wood ceilings, and other natural materials help bridge indoor and outdoor areas. The stone hearth was brought from the central region of Córdoba, where a local artisan cut and chiseled it by hand.
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
Side table by Oliver Bonas.
Side table by Oliver Bonas.
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
In his renovation of Kate Brien Kitz and David Kitz’s Los Angeles home, architect Andrew Hall reinterpreted the original gable roof and siding. Landscape designers Mary Lange and Molly Funk transformed the yard with drought-tolerant plants. The walkway decking is from Kebony kebony, the Seaspray paint from Benjamin Moore, and the front door hardware from Emtek.
In his renovation of Kate Brien Kitz and David Kitz’s Los Angeles home, architect Andrew Hall reinterpreted the original gable roof and siding. Landscape designers Mary Lange and Molly Funk transformed the yard with drought-tolerant plants. The walkway decking is from Kebony kebony, the Seaspray paint from Benjamin Moore, and the front door hardware from Emtek.
In the primary bathroom, the large format tile is Loire limestone from Stone-Tile, and the small format on the walls is Tatami green from Creekside Tile.
In the primary bathroom, the large format tile is Loire limestone from Stone-Tile, and the small format on the walls is Tatami green from Creekside Tile.
Thanks to the large glass doors, "The kitchen is so bright. Most of the time, you don't have to have lights on, even in Vancouver's winter,
Thanks to the large glass doors, "The kitchen is so bright. Most of the time, you don't have to have lights on, even in Vancouver's winter,
Aleksandra shifted and shortened the window to pack in usable storage around it. The cabinets are painted Rainy Afternoon by Benjamin Moore, combined with white oak boxes for contrast. “We were also badly hit by the material price increases during Covid,” says Aleksandra, whether it was kitchen cabinets or framing lumber. The couple were receiving quotes that changed week to week.
Aleksandra shifted and shortened the window to pack in usable storage around it. The cabinets are painted Rainy Afternoon by Benjamin Moore, combined with white oak boxes for contrast. “We were also badly hit by the material price increases during Covid,” says Aleksandra, whether it was kitchen cabinets or framing lumber. The couple were receiving quotes that changed week to week.
Rebuilding the rear addition gave Aleksandra a chance to play with its form, and make it contrast with the historic body of the Edwardian. Large glass doors lighten up the kitchen and connect it to the deck and backyard.
Rebuilding the rear addition gave Aleksandra a chance to play with its form, and make it contrast with the historic body of the Edwardian. Large glass doors lighten up the kitchen and connect it to the deck and backyard.
The living room has an Ikea Poäng chair from the 1980s and a vintage sofa sourced from Auktionet, among several other pieces the couple has collected over time.
The living room has an Ikea Poäng chair from the 1980s and a vintage sofa sourced from Auktionet, among several other pieces the couple has collected over time.
A deck overlooking the ocean provides a place for yoga or for watching the sunset.
A deck overlooking the ocean provides a place for yoga or for watching the sunset.

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