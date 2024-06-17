Throughout the renovation, off-black apertures amplify the surrounding lush vegetation.
Montgomery designed a custom shelf for the couple’s vinyl collection. The green sofas are the Camaleonda by Mario Bellini for B&B Italia. The bent aluminum side tables are the Facsimile Table by Yusho Nishioka.
In the main living spaces, Montgomery exposed the Douglas fir LVLs, which are structural support beams that span the entire ceiling and don’t necessitate support columns.
The L-shaped house plan with a detached garage create a 3 sided courtyard, providing privacy and shade in the urban, desert lot. A small pool is the focus of the backyard living
Illuminated against the forest, Barenhaus is an imposing rural surprise surrounding bucolic stone farmsteads.
“The idea was to replicate the way trees grow to look for light,” says Camilo.
Floor plan of Parallelogram House by 5468796 Architecture