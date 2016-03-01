10 Gift Ideas for Apartment Dwellers

Just because you’re short on space doesn’t mean you have to scrimp on style. Whether you live in a family flat or a studio for one, each of these unique products offers you the chance to upgrade, update, and enhance your environment – not only for yourself, but for your roommates, family, and friends. Metropolitan Clock, Maple and Leather Dust Pan, D’Hauteville Concrete Armchair, Cloud Concrete Toilet Paper Storage, Scholten & Baijings – Multicolor 42, Gray Stripe Fouta Set, Abner Universal Tool Box, Flos Lampadina Table Light, Baguette Cutting Board, Large Corner Spoon



