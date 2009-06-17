Yves Behar in Conversation

Dwell has looked in on Behar many times over the years. Last year we checked out the offices of his San-Francisco-based fuseproject in a survey of innovative work space—a light, open, blank slate of an office, designed in collaboration with Herman Miller. This year we're looking forward to checking in face-to-face with Behar, on stage at the LA Convention Center.

Dwell's Editor-in-Chief Sam Grawe will talk with Behar on Friday, June 26, during the main conference portion of Dwell on Design. The two will discuss the value of design and why so many people are turning to the design industry for solutions to some of the world's greatest problems.