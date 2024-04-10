If You’ve Always Wanted to Live in a Yurt, Here’s a Pair for $1.2M

Location: 306 Gardner Hollow Road, Poughquag, New York

Price: $1,150,000

Year Built: 2017

Footprint: 2,621 square feet (three bedrooms, two full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 37.25 acres

From the Agent: "Here is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to own a custom cedar yurt home in Poughquag, New York. Situated on over 37 acres and directly linked to the Appalachian Trail, this expansive property also features an in-ground saltwater pool. Just 1.5 hours from New York City, this is a nature enthusiast’s dream home. The two interconnected yurts, united by a curved breezeway, seamlessly marry the separate living spaces. The main yurt includes a chef’s kitchen that leads into the living room featuring expansive windows and breathtaking views. The main yurt also features two bedrooms, a well-appointed bathroom with a large soaking tub and shower, and a laundry room. Each room is adorned with antique pocket doors. An adjacent, smaller yurt could serve as a guest suite or primary suite, complete with its own skylight, freestanding bathtub, washer-dryer, and a woodburning stove. The property features underground electric, a well, and a septic system."