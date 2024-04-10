SubscribeSign In
If You’ve Always Wanted to Live in a Yurt, Here’s a Pair for $1.2M

Located an hour-and-a-half drive from Manhattan, the three-bedroom property sits on 37 acres with access to the Appalachian Trail.
Text by
Location: 306 Gardner Hollow Road, Poughquag, New York

Price: $1,150,000

Year Built: 2017

Footprint: 2,621 square feet (three bedrooms, two full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 37.25 acres

From the Agent: "Here is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to own a custom cedar yurt home in Poughquag, New York. Situated on over 37 acres and directly linked to the Appalachian Trail, this expansive property also features an in-ground saltwater pool. Just 1.5 hours from New York City, this is a nature enthusiast’s dream home. The two interconnected yurts, united by a curved breezeway, seamlessly marry the separate living spaces. The main yurt includes a chef’s kitchen that leads into the living room featuring expansive windows and breathtaking views. The main yurt also features two bedrooms, a well-appointed bathroom with a large soaking tub and shower, and a laundry room. Each room is adorned with antique pocket doors. An adjacent, smaller yurt could serve as a guest suite or primary suite, complete with its own skylight, freestanding bathtub, washer-dryer, and a woodburning stove. The property features underground electric, a well, and a septic system."

The home sits on its own private hill, with&nbsp; striking views of the surrounding woods.

The bright kitchen features a walk-in pantry, marble countertops, double wall ovens, and a concealed induction cooktop within a handmade butcher-block island.

Upstairs, a lofted bedroom with a half bath is set beneath a circular skylight.&nbsp;

Painted beams stretch across the cozy lower-level living area.

"The home was constructed by renowned builder, Home Enrichment Company," adds the agent. "You can see the craftsmanship and thought put into all of the finishes and fixtures."

306 Gardner Hollow Road in Poughquag, New York, is currently listed for $1,150,000 by Christina F. Weiss of Houlihan Lawrence, Katonah Brokerage.

