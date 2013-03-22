You’ve Got (Snail?) Mail

Dwell has seen our fare share of retro technology throwbacks, but this takes the cake: Printic, an app that mails photographs to your friends. All you do is take a photo (or borrow some from your Instagram or Facebook), then edit and submit it to Printic. A 3x4 inch glossy photo will arrive in your friend’s mailbox a few days later. At 99 cents a pop, we predict a new trend coming up.