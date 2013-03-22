You’ve Got (Snail?) Mail
You’ve Got (Snail?) Mail

By Olivia Martin
A new app allows you to send mail from your iPhone.

Dwell has seen our fare share of retro technology throwbacks, but this takes the cake: Printic, an app that mails photographs to your friends. All you do is take a photo (or borrow some from your Instagram or Facebook), then edit and submit it to Printic.  A 3x4 inch glossy photo will arrive in your friend’s mailbox a few days later.  At 99 cents a pop, we predict a new trend coming up. 

The Printic app is now available for iPhone OS 5.

