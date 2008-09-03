Your Message Here

I'm sucker for a good sign. Dig this wooden take on the ubiquitous roadside arrow marquee Stephen and Shauna did for an Urban Outfitters installation. What's cooler than the sign is that folks can submit text that might actually get set on the marquee.

Our friend Andy of Reference Library fame (the site most tastemakers have bookmarked) just brought home Astrid, his second little lady. Now go here and leave your message.