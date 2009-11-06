Young Guns: Best New Practices 2009

Showcasing firms that are of--and even more so, before--the times in strategies and practice, the New Practices San Francisco competition kicked off earlier this summer. The work of the winners--CMG Landscape Architecture, Edmonds + Lee Architects, Faulders Studio, Kennerly Architecture + Plannng, Min|Day, and Public Architecture--and the honorable mentions--Axelrod Architects and Envelope A+D--was exhibited from June to September at the Center for Architecture in New York and opened at the AIA San Francisco gallery on November 5.

A photography studio and workshop in Marin County, California, designed by Kennerly Architecture and Planning, winner of the New Practices San Francisco 2009 competition.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

In addition to the exhibition, the AIA San Francisco will be hosting a panel with the winners of New Practices San Francisco on November 18. On the table: tips on how to start and develop a firm, lessons learned, and best works and practices from their offices. The event is free for AIA members and just $10 for nonmembers.

A photography studio and workshop in Marin County, California, designed by Kennerly Architecture and Planning, winner of the New Practices San Francisco 2009 competition.

The firms will also be opening their doors for studio visits in December, January, and February as follows:

A private residence in San Francisco, California, designed by Kennerly Architecture and Planning, winner of the New Practices San Francisco 2009 competition.

CMG Landscape Architecture: December 3 at 4 pm

Edmonds + Lee Architects: December 10 at 4 pm

Kennerly Architecture + Planning: January 8 at 4 pm

Min|Day: January 15 at 4 pm

Public Architecture: January 22 at 4 pm

Axelrod Architects: January 29 at 4 pm

Envelope A+D: February 5 at 4 pm

The Cityview Residence in San Francisco, California, designed by Edmonds + Lee Architects, winner of the New Practices San Francisco 2009 competition.

Watch photos of the work by the winning firms as well as those that received the honorable mentions by visiting our slideshow.

The Cityview Residence in San Francisco, California, designed by Edmonds + Lee Architects, winner of the New Practices San Francisco 2009 competition.

The Summerhill Residence in Kenwood, California, designed by Edmonds + Lee Architects, winner of the New Practices San Francisco 2009 competition.

The Summerhill Residence in Kenwood, California, designed by Edmonds + Lee Architects, winner of the New Practices San Francisco 2009 competition.

The Crack Garden in San Francsico, California, designed by CMG Landscape Architecture, winner of the New Practices San Francisco 2009 competition.

Mint Plaza in San Francsico, California, and other urban spaces designed by CMG Landscape Architecture, winner of the New Practices San Francisco 2009 competition.

The Panhandle Bandshell in San Francsico, California, designed by CMG Landscape Architecture, winner of the New Practices San Francisco 2009 competition.

The Deformscape backyard in San Francsico, California, designed by Faulders Studio, winner of the New Practices San Francisco 2009 competition.

Airspace Tokyo designed by Faulders Studio, winner of the New Practices San Francisco 2009 competition.

House on Lake Okoboji in West Lake Okoboji, Iowa, designed by Min|Day, winner of the New Practices San Francisco 2009 competition.

House on Lake Okoboji in West Lake Okoboji, Iowa, designed by Min|Day, winner of the New Practices San Francisco 2009 competition.

House on Lake Okoboji in West Lake Okoboji, Iowa, designed by Min|Day, winner of the New Practices San Francisco 2009 competition.

Project designed by Public Architecture, winner of the New Practices San Francisco 2009 competition.

Day Labor Station Installation at the Cooper-Hewitt in New York City, designed by Public Architecture, winner of the New Practices San Francisco 2009 competition.

Residence designed by "a href="http://www.axelrodarchitects.com">Axelrod Architects, honorable mention in the New Practices San Francisco 2009 competition.

Residence designed by "a href="http://www.axelrodarchitects.com">Axelrod Architects, honorable mention in the New Practices San Francisco 2009 competition.

Washington Street Residence in San Francisco, California, designed by Envelope A+D, honorable mention in the New Practices San Francisco 2009 competition.

Pizzeria Delfina in San Francisco, California, designed by Envelope A+D, honorable mention in the New Practices San Francisco 2009 competition.