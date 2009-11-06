Young Guns: Best New Practices 2009

In 2005, the AIA New York launched the New Practices program to showcase promising new and emerging architectural firms. This year, the AIA San Francisco launched the West Coast debut of the competition and exhibition by highlighting the most innovative offices in the City by the Bay.
Showcasing firms that are of--and even more so, before--the times in strategies and practice, the New Practices San Francisco competition kicked off earlier this summer. The work of the winners--CMG Landscape Architecture, Edmonds + Lee Architects, Faulders Studio, Kennerly Architecture + Plannng, Min|Day, and Public Architecture--and the honorable mentions--Axelrod Architects and Envelope A+D--was exhibited from June to September at the Center for Architecture in New York and opened at the AIA San Francisco gallery on November 5.
In addition to the exhibition, the AIA San Francisco will be hosting a panel with the winners of New Practices San Francisco on November 18. On the table: tips on how to start and develop a firm, lessons learned, and best works and practices from their offices. The event is free for AIA members and just $10 for nonmembers.
The firms will also be opening their doors for studio visits in December, January, and February as follows:
CMG Landscape Architecture: December 3 at 4 pm
Edmonds + Lee Architects: December 10 at 4 pm
Kennerly Architecture + Planning: January 8 at 4 pm
Min|Day: January 15 at 4 pm
Public Architecture: January 22 at 4 pm
Axelrod Architects: January 29 at 4 pm
Envelope A+D: February 5 at 4 pm
